    Salaknib 25 | DSSB Performs Tactical Water Purification Systems operation in preparation of Exercise Salaknib 2025

    FORT MAGSAYSAY, PHILIPPINES

    03.20.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Katelyn Vazquez 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers from the Division Support Sustainment Battalion, Division Sustainment Brigade, 25th Infantry Division use Tactical Water Purification Systems (TWPS) to restore water capabilities to the Division in preparation of Exercise Salaknib 2025 on Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, March 17, 2025. The U.S. Army uses Tactical Water Purification Systems (TWPS) to provide clean, potable water to troops in the field by removing contaminants from various water sources. Salaknib 2025 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. Military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2025
    Date Posted: 03.20.2025 05:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 955901
    VIRIN: 250317-A-PM691-1002
    Filename: DOD_110873550
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH

    TAGS

    #USARPAC
    #Philippines
    #INDOPACOM
    #Salaknib
    #FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    #Salaknib25

