Salaknib 25 | DSSB Performs Tactical Water Purification Systems operation in preparation of Exercise Salaknib 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/955901" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers from the Division Support Sustainment Battalion, Division Sustainment Brigade, 25th Infantry Division use Tactical Water Purification Systems (TWPS) to restore water capabilities to the Division in preparation of Exercise Salaknib 2025 on Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, March 17, 2025. The U.S. Army uses Tactical Water Purification Systems (TWPS) to provide clean, potable water to troops in the field by removing contaminants from various water sources. Salaknib 2025 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. Military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences.