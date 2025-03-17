8th CES, MWSS 172 execute joint RADR during FS25

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Airmen form the 8th Civil Engineer Squadron and U.S. Marine Corps combat engineers with Marine Wing Support Squadron 172, Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, conduct Rapid Airfield Damage Recovery after a simulated attack during Freedom Shield 25 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 11, 2025. FS25 challenges the Alliance with complex scenarios in a rigorous and joint environment to drive continuous improvement of security and stability on the Korean Peninsula and across Northeast Asia.