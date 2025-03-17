U.S. Air Force Airmen form the 8th Civil Engineer Squadron and U.S. Marine Corps combat engineers with Marine Wing Support Squadron 172, Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, conduct Rapid Airfield Damage Recovery after a simulated attack during Freedom Shield 25 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 11, 2025. FS25 challenges the Alliance with complex scenarios in a rigorous and joint environment to drive continuous improvement of security and stability on the Korean Peninsula and across Northeast Asia.
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2025 21:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|955898
|VIRIN:
|250311-F-CJ696-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110873440
|Length:
|00:01:58
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 8th CES, MWSS 172 execute joint RADR during FS25, by SrA Maria Umanzor Guzman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.