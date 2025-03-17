Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    8th CES, MWSS 172 execute joint RADR during FS25

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.11.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Maria Umanzor Guzman 

    8th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen form the 8th Civil Engineer Squadron and U.S. Marine Corps combat engineers with Marine Wing Support Squadron 172, Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, conduct Rapid Airfield Damage Recovery after a simulated attack during Freedom Shield 25 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 11, 2025. FS25 challenges the Alliance with complex scenarios in a rigorous and joint environment to drive continuous improvement of security and stability on the Korean Peninsula and across Northeast Asia.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2025
    Date Posted: 03.19.2025 21:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 955898
    VIRIN: 250311-F-CJ696-1001
    Filename: DOD_110873440
    Length: 00:01:58
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 8th CES, MWSS 172 execute joint RADR during FS25, by SrA Maria Umanzor Guzman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    8th Fighter Wing
    MWSS-172
    8th Civil Engineer Squadron
    RADR
    Freedom Shield 25
    FS25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download