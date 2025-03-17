Ensuring Clean & Resilient Water Supply | USACE Supports Hurricane Helene Recovery

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Contract Officer's Representatives and Civil Engineers A.J. Moore and Tyler Baggett from the New Orleans District explain how integrated dissolved air flotation (DAF) units are helping restore and maintain a high-capacity, resilient water supply in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene.
These advanced systems effectively reduce turbidity and remove sediment from water sourced from Burnett Reservoir, which supplies 80 percent of Asheville and Buncombe County residents. This operation is a vital part of the ongoing recovery efforts to ensure communities have access to clean and reliable drinking water following the storm.
Key Topics Covered:
How dissolved air flotation (DAF) technology works
USACE’s role in disaster recovery and water quality management
Importance of sediment removal in post-hurricane water treatment
How these systems contribute to long-term water resilience
By deploying these innovative water treatment solutions, USACE continues to support communities affected by Hurricane Helene, reinforcing infrastructure resilience and disaster preparedness.
