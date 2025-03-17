Ensuring Clean & Resilient Water Supply | USACE Supports Hurricane Helene Recovery

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/955895" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Contract Officer's Representatives and Civil Engineers A.J. Moore and Tyler Baggett from the New Orleans District explain how integrated dissolved air flotation (DAF) units are helping restore and maintain a high-capacity, resilient water supply in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene.



These advanced systems effectively reduce turbidity and remove sediment from water sourced from Burnett Reservoir, which supplies 80 percent of Asheville and Buncombe County residents. This operation is a vital part of the ongoing recovery efforts to ensure communities have access to clean and reliable drinking water following the storm.



Key Topics Covered:

How dissolved air flotation (DAF) technology works

USACE’s role in disaster recovery and water quality management

Importance of sediment removal in post-hurricane water treatment

How these systems contribute to long-term water resilience



By deploying these innovative water treatment solutions, USACE continues to support communities affected by Hurricane Helene, reinforcing infrastructure resilience and disaster preparedness.