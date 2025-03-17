Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ensuring Clean & Resilient Water Supply | USACE Supports Hurricane Helene Recovery

    BLACK MOUNTAIN, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2025

    Video by Charles Delano 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Contract Officer's Representatives and Civil Engineers A.J. Moore and Tyler Baggett from the New Orleans District explain how integrated dissolved air flotation (DAF) units are helping restore and maintain a high-capacity, resilient water supply in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene.

    These advanced systems effectively reduce turbidity and remove sediment from water sourced from Burnett Reservoir, which supplies 80 percent of Asheville and Buncombe County residents. This operation is a vital part of the ongoing recovery efforts to ensure communities have access to clean and reliable drinking water following the storm.

    Key Topics Covered:
    How dissolved air flotation (DAF) technology works
    USACE’s role in disaster recovery and water quality management
    Importance of sediment removal in post-hurricane water treatment
    How these systems contribute to long-term water resilience

    By deploying these innovative water treatment solutions, USACE continues to support communities affected by Hurricane Helene, reinforcing infrastructure resilience and disaster preparedness.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2025
    Date Posted: 03.19.2025 21:12
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 955895
    VIRIN: 250319-A-PA223-2572
    Filename: DOD_110873419
    Length: 00:03:17
    Location: BLACK MOUNTAIN, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    TAGS

    USACE
    water treatment
    Emergency Response
    HELENE24

