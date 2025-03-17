Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ROK-U.S. strengthen alliance during FS25

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    03.12.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ashley Mikaio 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 51st Fighter Wing respond to a simulated opposing forces attack during a training scenario in support of Freedom Shield 25 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 12, 2025. The full-scale rehearsal of ROK and Seventh Air Force capabilities at the tactical and operational levels guarantee the strength of the combined forces to defend the peninsula and defeat any threat to the alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)

    Date Taken: 03.12.2025
    Date Posted: 03.19.2025 20:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 955893
    VIRIN: 250312-F-PT849-1002
    Filename: DOD_110873403
    Length: 00:03:13
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR

    OPFOR
    ROKA
    51st FW
    Freedom Shield 25
    FreedomShield25
    FS25

