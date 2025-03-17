ROK-U.S. strengthen alliance during FS25

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 51st Fighter Wing respond to a simulated opposing forces attack during a training scenario in support of Freedom Shield 25 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 12, 2025. The full-scale rehearsal of ROK and Seventh Air Force capabilities at the tactical and operational levels guarantee the strength of the combined forces to defend the peninsula and defeat any threat to the alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)