U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 51st Fighter Wing respond to a simulated opposing forces attack during a training scenario in support of Freedom Shield 25 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 12, 2025. The full-scale rehearsal of ROK and Seventh Air Force capabilities at the tactical and operational levels guarantee the strength of the combined forces to defend the peninsula and defeat any threat to the alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2025 20:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|955893
|VIRIN:
|250312-F-PT849-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110873403
|Length:
|00:03:13
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, ROK-U.S. strengthen alliance during FS25, by SSgt Ashley Mikaio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.