    Freedom Shield 25 b-roll stringer

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    03.10.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jason Cochran 

    51st Fighter Wing

    A b-roll stringer of 51st Fighter Wing members operating during Freedom Shield 25 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March, 2025. Throughout FS25, Seventh Air Force and ROKAF personnel trained side-by-side, solidifying communication and coordination procedures and cementing the combined preparation of the air component. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jason W. Cochran)

    Date Taken: 03.10.2025
    Date Posted: 03.19.2025 19:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 955890
    VIRIN: 250320-F-BW249-1001
    Filename: DOD_110873329
    Length: 00:04:23
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR

    Osan Air Base
    51st Fighter Wing
    KATCHIKAPSHIDA!
    Freedom Shield 25

