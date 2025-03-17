Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ski the Nebelhorn

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OBERSTDORF, BAYERN, GERMANY

    02.14.2025

    Video by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor 

    AFN Bavaria

    Soldiers and community members joined Wild B.O.A.R. Outdoor Recreation, USAG Bavaria Family and MWR, for an unforgettable overnight skiing and snowboarding trip to the Nebelhorn in Oberstdorf, Germany. Participants embraced the thrill of the slopes, explored the stunning Alpine scenery and enjoyed a unique stay in a mountain hut. The trip offered a perfect combination of camaraderie, travel and adrenaline-filled fun, highlighting the spirit of adventure within the USAG Bavaria community. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2025
    Date Posted: 03.19.2025 19:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 955889
    VIRIN: 250215-A-MQ729-2270
    Filename: DOD_110873325
    Length: 00:10:00
    Location: OBERSTDORF, BAYERN, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ski the Nebelhorn, by SGT Scyrrus Corregidor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ArmyMWR, WildBOAROutdoorRecreation, ODR, USAGBavaria, MWR, BetterInBavaria

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download