U.S. Air Force Public Affairs Agency Airmen participating in Scorpion Lens 2025 train on joint knowledge exchange and sensitive site exploitation scenarios at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, March 19, 2025. SL2025 is an AFPAA readiness training event that evaluates unit type code packages and emphasizes the development of combat camera and audiovisual technical and tactical skillsets. (U.S. Air Force video by SSgt Frank Rohrig)
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2025 17:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|955879
|VIRIN:
|250319-F-EM228-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_110873182
|Length:
|00:06:35
|Location:
|SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Scorpion Lens 2025: Joint knowledge Exchange, K9, SSE Training, by SSgt Frank Rohrig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.