Oregon National Guard service members competed in the state Best Warrior Competition at Camp Rilea, March 13 to 15, 2025. The Best Warrior Competition is a three-day event that tests service members on a variety of tactical and technical skills. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Emily Simonson)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2025 16:59
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|955877
|VIRIN:
|250315-Z-UZ129-8278
|Filename:
|DOD_110873178
|Length:
|00:02:50
|Location:
|OREGON, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, ORNG Best Warrior Competition 2025, by SSG Emily Simonson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.