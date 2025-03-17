Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Empowering Through Mission Command - Col James Valpiani

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.13.2024

    Video by James West  

    412th Test Wing   

    In this video, Col. James Valpiani, commandant of the Air Force Test Pilot School, discusses his perspective on how empowerment and mission command go hand in hand. As part of the 412th Test Wing's strategic guide, Line of Effort 1-3, "Empowerment Through Mission Command," supports the development of our people and team.

    Date Taken: 11.13.2024
    Date Posted: 03.19.2025 16:49
    Category: Interviews
    Length: 00:05:15
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US

    TAGS

    Edwards Air Force Base
    Test Pilot School
    Air Force Materiel Command
    412th Test Wing
    Air Force Test Center
    James Valpiani

