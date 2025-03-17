In this video, Col. James Valpiani, commandant of the Air Force Test Pilot School, discusses his perspective on how empowerment and mission command go hand in hand. As part of the 412th Test Wing's strategic guide, Line of Effort 1-3, "Empowerment Through Mission Command," supports the development of our people and team.
|Date Taken:
|11.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2025 16:49
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|955874
|VIRIN:
|241113-O-PJ086-9832
|Filename:
|DOD_110873162
|Length:
|00:05:15
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Empowering Through Mission Command - Col James Valpiani, by James West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.