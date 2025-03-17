Empowering Through Mission Command - Col James Valpiani

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In this video, Col. James Valpiani, commandant of the Air Force Test Pilot School, discusses his perspective on how empowerment and mission command go hand in hand. As part of the 412th Test Wing's strategic guide, Line of Effort 1-3, "Empowerment Through Mission Command," supports the development of our people and team.