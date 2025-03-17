Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Feb2025CCSS_S01

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    02.20.2025

    Video by Melissa Campbell 

    Defense Health Agency - E&T

    Feb 2025 Clinical Communities Speaker Series (CCSS): Improving Health and Building Readiness: The Future of Women’s Health
    Session 01: Expanding Access to Care: Updates to the Supplemental Health Care Program and the Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) Policy
    Presented 2/20/2025 by Theresa Hart, M.S., R.N., NCC-E

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.20.2025
    Date Posted: 03.19.2025 16:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 955863
    VIRIN: 250220-O-TR044-8082
    Filename: DOD_110873050
    Length: 00:57:34
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Feb2025CCSS_S01, by Melissa Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Assisted Reproductive technology ART

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download