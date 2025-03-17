WOTS 25-2 Cadet Interviews

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The class of 25-2 Warrant Officer Training school cadets speak on their experiences during the eight week training course. The cadets tell what it was like to complete the training as well as what they personally gained from attending. (U.S. Air Force video by Damien Thomas)