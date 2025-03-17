Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    WOTS 25-2 Cadet Interviews

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MAXWELL AFB, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2025

    Video by Damien Thomas 

    Air University Public Affairs

    The class of 25-2 Warrant Officer Training school cadets speak on their experiences during the eight week training course. The cadets tell what it was like to complete the training as well as what they personally gained from attending. (U.S. Air Force video by Damien Thomas)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2025
    Date Posted: 03.19.2025 15:02
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 955857
    VIRIN: 250319-F-VY241-1001
    Filename: DOD_110872858
    Length: 00:17:10
    Location: MAXWELL AFB, ALABAMA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WOTS 25-2 Cadet Interviews, by Damien Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download