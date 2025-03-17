The class of 25-2 Warrant Officer Training school cadets speak on their experiences during the eight week training course. The cadets tell what it was like to complete the training as well as what they personally gained from attending. (U.S. Air Force video by Damien Thomas)
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2025 15:02
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|955857
|VIRIN:
|250319-F-VY241-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110872858
|Length:
|00:17:10
|Location:
|MAXWELL AFB, ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, WOTS 25-2 Cadet Interviews, by Damien Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.