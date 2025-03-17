State of the Base 2025: Hype Video

Travis Air Force Base, California hosted the annual State of the Base presentation for local civic and community leaders Feb. 26, 2025. The presentation covered the accomplishments of Team Travis over the past year and highlights current and future installation priorities. This video was played to create excitement prior to the briefing. (U.S. Air Force video by Gary Edwards)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2025 15:23
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|955856
|VIRIN:
|250226-D-RX511-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110872855
|Length:
|00:00:28
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
