Travis Air Force Base, California, hosted the annual State of the Base presentation for local civic and community leaders Feb. 26, 2025. The presentation covered the accomplishments of Team Travis over the past year and highlight current and future installation priorities. (U.S. Air Force video by Kenneth Abbate)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2025 15:24
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|955855
|VIRIN:
|250226-F-OY799-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110872854
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, State of the Base 2025: Screensaver, by Kenneth Abbate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
