Travis Air Force Base, California, hosted the annual State of the Base presentation for local civic and community leaders Feb. 26, 2025. The presentation covered the accomplishments of Team Travis over the past year and highlights current and future installation priorities. This year's theme was 'Mission Ready Airmen'.
During the State of the Base, there were five feature videos about five different Team Travis Airmen. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Breanna Christopher Volkmar)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2025 15:23
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|955853
|VIRIN:
|250226-F-MH881-2003
|Filename:
|DOD_110872852
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, State of the Base 2025: Mission Ready Airmen (SSgt Paul), by SrA Lauren Jacoby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.