    State of the Base 2025: Mission Ready Airmen (SrA Shelby)

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Lauren Jacoby 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    Travis Air Force Base, California, hosted the annual State of the Base presentation for local civic and community leaders Feb. 26, 2025. The presentation covered the accomplishments of Team Travis over the past year and highlights current and future installation priorities. This year's theme was 'Mission Ready Airmen'.

    During the State of the Base, there were five feature videos about five different Team Travis Airmen. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Breanna Christopher Volkmar)

    Date Taken: 02.26.2025
    Date Posted: 03.19.2025 15:23
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 955852
    VIRIN: 250226-F-MH881-2002
    Filename: DOD_110872850
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, State of the Base 2025: Mission Ready Airmen (SrA Shelby), by SrA Lauren Jacoby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airmen
    USAF
    State of the Base
    Mission Ready Airmen
    SOTB

