Travis Air Force Base, California hosted the annual State of the Base presentation for local civic and community leaders Feb. 26, 2025. This video covered the scope and overall mission of Team Travis over and highlights current and future installation priorities. (U.S. Air Force video by Hun Chustine Minoda)
|02.26.2025
|03.19.2025 15:24
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
This work, State of the Base 2025: Mission Video, by Hun Chustine Minoda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
