State of the Base 2025: Mission Video

Travis Air Force Base, California hosted the annual State of the Base presentation for local civic and community leaders Feb. 26, 2025. This video covered the scope and overall mission of Team Travis over and highlights current and future installation priorities. (U.S. Air Force video by Hun Chustine Minoda)