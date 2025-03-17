Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    State of the Base 2025: Mission Video

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2025

    Video by Hun Chustine Minoda 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    Travis Air Force Base, California hosted the annual State of the Base presentation for local civic and community leaders Feb. 26, 2025. This video covered the scope and overall mission of Team Travis over and highlights current and future installation priorities. (U.S. Air Force video by Hun Chustine Minoda)

    Date Taken: 02.26.2025
    Date Posted: 03.19.2025 15:24
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 955850
    VIRIN: 250226-F-FM924-2001
    Filename: DOD_110872848
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, State of the Base 2025: Mission Video, by Hun Chustine Minoda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airmen
    USAF
    Mission Video
    State of the Base
    SOTB

