Travis Air Force Base, California, hosted the 2025 State of the Base presentation for local civic and community leaders Feb. 26, 2025. The year in review video highlighted the accomplishments of Team Travis over the past year. (U.S. Air Force video by Hun Chustine Minoda)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2025 15:23
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|955848
|VIRIN:
|250226-F-FM924-2002
|Filename:
|DOD_110872846
|Length:
|00:00:32
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, State of the Base 2025: Year in Review, by Hun Chustine Minoda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.