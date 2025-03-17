Capt. Walter Dezir, Project Engineer, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District, talks about Sapper Leader Course and some of the benefits of earning a Sapper Tab.
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2025 15:21
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|955836
|VIRIN:
|250318-A-DN279-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110872683
|Length:
|00:09:19
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, What is a Sapper – Honolulu District/Pacific Ocean Division - Capt. Walter Dezir, by Cortland Henderson and Duy Ta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.