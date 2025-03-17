Leaders from across the 44th Medical Brigade discuss their virtual Holistic Health and Fitness solution, which supports Soldiers across their geo-dispersed command.
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2025 13:46
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|955834
|VIRIN:
|250201-D-UW048-5557
|Filename:
|DOD_110872680
|Length:
|00:01:44
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Leaders from across the 44th Medical Brigade discuss their virtual Holistic Health and Fitness solution, by Hunter Rhoades, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.