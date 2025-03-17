7th Transportation Brigade organic Holistic Health and Fitness, H2F, Team worked directly with their Brigade command team and installation assets to repurpose previously underutilized space to create their own Soldier Performance Readiness Center.
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2025 13:45
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|955833
|VIRIN:
|250201-D-UW048-3110
|Filename:
|DOD_110872679
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 7th Transportation Brigade Organic Soldier Performance Readiness Center, by Hunter Rhoades, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.