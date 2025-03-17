U.S. Army Spc. Egan McDermott, assigned to 2nd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, speaks about his family military lineage at Grafenwoehr training area, Bavaria, Germany on March 11, 2025. McDermotts father served in the U.S. Army as well as his grandfather, who was awarded the Bronze star award for his service in the Korean War.
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2025 13:02
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|955826
|VIRIN:
|250319-A-NH796-6284
|Filename:
|DOD_110872557
|Length:
|00:00:26
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Spc. Egan McDermott speaks about family military lineage, by PFC Brent Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
