U.S. Army Spc. Egan McDermott speaks about family military lineage

U.S. Army Spc. Egan McDermott, assigned to 2nd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, speaks about his family military lineage at Grafenwoehr training area, Bavaria, Germany on March 11, 2025. McDermotts father served in the U.S. Army as well as his grandfather, who was awarded the Bronze star award for his service in the Korean War.