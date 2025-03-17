Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AVCOE Best Squad 2025

    FORT NOVOSEL, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2025

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence

    Soldiers compete in the Aviation Center of Excellence 2025 Best Squad/Best Warrior Competition at Fort Novosel, Ala., March 3-6, 2025. (U.S. Army video by WO1 Noah J. Bender)

    Date Taken: 03.06.2025
    Date Posted: 03.19.2025 14:00
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 955819
    VIRIN: 250306-A-A4456-1000
    Filename: DOD_110872386
    Length: 00:04:41
    Location: FORT NOVOSEL, ALABAMA, US

