    TF Sandpiper CH47 Maintenance

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.19.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Vincent Levelev 

    101st Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Task Force (TF) Sandpiper, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade (101 CAB), 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) conduct maintenance on a CH-47 Chinook, March 19, 2025. TF Sandpiper provides critical support capabilities to the 101 CAB. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Vincent Levelev)

    Date Taken: 03.19.2025
    Date Posted: 03.19.2025 09:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 955795
    VIRIN: 250319-A-ID763-6741
    Filename: DOD_110872162
    Length: 00:02:08
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    This work, TF Sandpiper CH47 Maintenance, by SSG Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CH-47
    101st Airborne Division
    101st Combat Aviation Brigade
    Middle East
    15T

