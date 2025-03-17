2nd MAW Marines complete distributed aviation operations exercise in The Bahamas

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/955786" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines and Sailors with 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW) and 2nd Marine Logistics Group conduct a distributed aviation operations (DAO) exercise near the U.S. Navy Atlantic Undersea Test and Evaluation Center on Andros Island, Bahamas, Feb. 19 to Mar. 3, 2025. 2nd MAW deployed to The Bahamas to conduct aviation ground support rehearsals and refine DAO for 2nd MAW. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Mya Seymour)