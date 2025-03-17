U.S. Marines and Sailors with 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW) and 2nd Marine Logistics Group conduct a distributed aviation operations (DAO) exercise near the U.S. Navy Atlantic Undersea Test and Evaluation Center on Andros Island, Bahamas, Feb. 19 to Mar. 3, 2025. 2nd MAW deployed to The Bahamas to conduct aviation ground support rehearsals and refine DAO for 2nd MAW. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Mya Seymour)
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2025 10:46
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|955786
|VIRIN:
|250319-M-WS036-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110871969
|Length:
|00:02:09
|Location:
|BS
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2nd MAW Marines complete distributed aviation operations exercise in The Bahamas, by LCpl Mya Seymour, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.