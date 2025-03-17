Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd MAW Marines complete distributed aviation operations exercise in The Bahamas

    BAHAMAS

    03.19.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Mya Seymour 

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW) and 2nd Marine Logistics Group conduct a distributed aviation operations (DAO) exercise near the U.S. Navy Atlantic Undersea Test and Evaluation Center on Andros Island, Bahamas, Feb. 19 to Mar. 3, 2025. 2nd MAW deployed to The Bahamas to conduct aviation ground support rehearsals and refine DAO for 2nd MAW. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Mya Seymour)

    Date Taken: 03.19.2025
    Date Posted: 03.19.2025 10:46
    Video ID: 955786
    VIRIN: 250319-M-WS036-1001
    Filename: DOD_110871969
    Length: 00:02:09
    Location: BS

    USMCNews, Marine aviation, 2d MAW, AGS, AUTEC, DAO

