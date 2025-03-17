Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-roll PRANG leadership site visit to the DRBS at Muñiz

    PUERTO RICO

    03.06.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Victoria Jewett 

    156th Wing

    B-roll package of U.S. Air Force leadership with the Puerto Rico Air National Guard, visit a Disaster Relief Beddown System site at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, March 6, 2025. Airmen assigned to 156th Civil Engineer Squadron assembled the DRBS, a system with the capacity to shelter 150 people in case of a disaster as a training opportunity in preparation for the March regularly scheduled drill. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Victoria A. Jewett)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2025
    Date Posted: 03.19.2025 08:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 955785
    VIRIN: 250306-Z-QU148-1001
    Filename: DOD_110871957
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: PR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-roll PRANG leadership site visit to the DRBS at Muñiz, by SrA Victoria Jewett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PRANG
    Puerto Rico Air National Guard
    156th Wing
    Bucaneros

