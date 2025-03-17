B-roll package of U.S. Air Force leadership with the Puerto Rico Air National Guard, visit a Disaster Relief Beddown System site at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, March 6, 2025. Airmen assigned to 156th Civil Engineer Squadron assembled the DRBS, a system with the capacity to shelter 150 people in case of a disaster as a training opportunity in preparation for the March regularly scheduled drill. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Victoria A. Jewett)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2025 08:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|955785
|VIRIN:
|250306-Z-QU148-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110871957
|Length:
|00:01:38
|Location:
|PR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-roll PRANG leadership site visit to the DRBS at Muñiz, by SrA Victoria Jewett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.