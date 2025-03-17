Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Scorpion Lens 2025 Day 5

    CHARLESTON AFB, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jared Brewer 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the Air Force Public Affairs agency participate in training events during Scorpion Lens 2025 on Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, March 18, 2025. SL2025 is an Air Force Public Affairs Agency readiness training event that evaluates unit type code packages and emphasizes the development of combat camera and audiovisual technical and tactical skillsets. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jared Brewer)

    Date Taken: 03.18.2025
    Date Posted: 03.19.2025 09:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 955780
    VIRIN: 250318-F-XB433-7002
    Filename: DOD_110871925
    Length: 00:09:45
    Location: CHARLESTON AFB, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    Airmen
    Combat Camera
    training
    scorpion lens

