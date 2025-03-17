U.S. Air Force Public Affairs Agency Airmen participating in Scorpion Lens 2025 train on multiple crisis response-themed scenarios at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, March 18, 2025. SL2025 is an Air Force Public Affairs Agency readiness training event that evaluates unit type code packages and emphasizes the development of combat camera and audiovisual technical and tactical skillsets. (U.S. Air Force video by SSgt Frank Rohrig)
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2025 06:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|955774
|VIRIN:
|250318-F-EM228-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_110871845
|Length:
|00:06:06
|Location:
|SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Scorpion Lens 2025: Crisis response B-roll, by SSgt Frank Rohrig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
