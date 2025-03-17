Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Scorpion Lens 2025: Crisis response B-roll

    SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Frank Rohrig 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    U.S. Air Force Public Affairs Agency Airmen participating in Scorpion Lens 2025 train on multiple crisis response-themed scenarios at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, March 18, 2025. SL2025 is an Air Force Public Affairs Agency readiness training event that evaluates unit type code packages and emphasizes the development of combat camera and audiovisual technical and tactical skillsets. (U.S. Air Force video by SSgt Frank Rohrig)

    Date Taken: 03.19.2025
    Date Posted: 03.19.2025 06:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 955774
    VIRIN: 250318-F-EM228-7001
    Filename: DOD_110871845
    Length: 00:06:06
    Location: SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Scorpion Lens 2025: Crisis response B-roll, by SSgt Frank Rohrig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    1CTCS
    4CTCS
    AFPAA
    Scorpion Lens
    3AVS
    2AVS
    AVS
    SL2025

