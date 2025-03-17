Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    435th AGOW TACPs support BTF 25-2

    ROVAJARVI FIRING RANGE, LAPIN LääNI (FI), FINLAND

    03.05.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Trevor Calvert 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tactical Air Control Party Airmen from the 435th Air Ground Operations Wing conduct a live fire Bomber Task Force mission at Rovajarvi firing range, Finland, March 6, 2025. U.S. and Finnish TACP operators conducted a simulation of a multi-phase operation where targets were found, tracked and assessed by highest priority. This live fire exercise was designed to enhance maneuverability and integration between the U.S. and Finland, effectively showcasing the commitment U.S. forces have to the security of NATO allies. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Trevor Calvert)

    Date Taken: 03.05.2025
    Date Posted: 03.19.2025 05:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 955770
    VIRIN: 250306-F-TC518-1001
    Filename: DOD_110871789
    Length: 00:03:30
    Location: ROVAJARVI FIRING RANGE, LAPIN LääNI (FI), FI

    NATO
    Interoperability
    435th AGOW
    Finland
    B-52H Stratofortress

