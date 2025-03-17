435th AGOW TACPs support BTF 25-2

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Tactical Air Control Party Airmen from the 435th Air Ground Operations Wing conduct a live fire Bomber Task Force mission at Rovajarvi firing range, Finland, March 6, 2025. U.S. and Finnish TACP operators conducted a simulation of a multi-phase operation where targets were found, tracked and assessed by highest priority. This live fire exercise was designed to enhance maneuverability and integration between the U.S. and Finland, effectively showcasing the commitment U.S. forces have to the security of NATO allies. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Trevor Calvert)