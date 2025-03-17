U.S. Air Force Tactical Air Control Party Airmen from the 435th Air Ground Operations Wing conduct a live fire Bomber Task Force mission at Rovajarvi firing range, Finland, March 6, 2025. U.S. and Finnish TACP operators conducted a simulation of a multi-phase operation where targets were found, tracked and assessed by highest priority. This live fire exercise was designed to enhance maneuverability and integration between the U.S. and Finland, effectively showcasing the commitment U.S. forces have to the security of NATO allies. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Trevor Calvert)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2025 05:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|955770
|VIRIN:
|250306-F-TC518-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110871789
|Length:
|00:03:30
|Location:
|ROVAJARVI FIRING RANGE, LAPIN LääNI (FI), FI
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 435th AGOW TACPs support BTF 25-2, by A1C Trevor Calvert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.