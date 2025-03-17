Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Bahrain InFocus: NSA Bahrain HPU Participates in Citadel Protect 25

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BAHRAIN

    02.14.2025

    Video by Seaman Adam Mojica 

    AFN Bahrain

    Sailors assigned to Naval Support Activity Bahrain’s Harbor Patrol Unit took part in Citadel Protect 25, an annual force protection exercise designed to enhance security readiness and strengthen interoperability across commands, services, and agency partners.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2025
    Date Posted: 03.19.2025 05:48
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 955766
    VIRIN: 250215-N-RE760-8229
    Filename: DOD_110871756
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: BH

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Bahrain InFocus: NSA Bahrain HPU Participates in Citadel Protect 25, by SN Adam Mojica, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Naval Support Activity Bahrain
    HPU
    Citadel Protect
    Kingdom of Bahrain (Bahrain)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download