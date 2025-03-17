The 51st Fighter Wing generates airpower during Freedom Shield 25 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 14, 2025. FS25 is a defense-oriented exercise focused on fortifying response capabilities to safeguard security on the peninsula. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tam)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2025 03:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|955758
|VIRIN:
|250314-F-OS776-8765
|Filename:
|DOD_110871731
|Length:
|00:00:32
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 51st B-Roll: FW participates in FS25, by SSgt Christopher Tam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
