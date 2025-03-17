Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    51st FW participates in FS25

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    03.13.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tam 

    51st Fighter Wing

    The 51st Fighter Wing participates in Freedom Shield 25 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 10-14, 2025. Units across Seventh Air Force validated several agile combat employment capabilities, illustrating the air component’s ability to maneuver forces and supplies rapidly, projecting and sustaining airpower from numerous locations across the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tam)

    Date Taken: 03.13.2025
    Date Posted: 03.19.2025 03:44
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 955757
    VIRIN: 250314-F-OS776-1001
    Filename: DOD_110871730
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR

    Osan Air Base
    air power
    51st Fighter Wing
    Freedom Shield 25
    FreedomShield25

