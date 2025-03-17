The 51st Fighter Wing participates in Freedom Shield 25 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 10-14, 2025. Units across Seventh Air Force validated several agile combat employment capabilities, illustrating the air component’s ability to maneuver forces and supplies rapidly, projecting and sustaining airpower from numerous locations across the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tam)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2025 03:44
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|955757
|VIRIN:
|250314-F-OS776-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110871730
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 51st FW participates in FS25, by SSgt Christopher Tam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.