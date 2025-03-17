Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    498th CSSB Culinary Specialists Fuel the Force During Freedom Shield 25

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.16.2025

    Video by Kailil Kendrick 

    19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    498th CSSB Culinary Specialist prepared and served meals during Freedom Shield 25 to keep Soldiers fed and ready for the mission. The video shows them cooking in the DFAC and Soldiers lining up for food. (U.S. Army video by Kailil Kendrick)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2025
    Date Posted: 03.19.2025 03:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 955755
    VIRIN: 250319-A-TI445-1001
    Filename: DOD_110871589
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 498th CSSB Culinary Specialists Fuel the Force During Freedom Shield 25, by Kailil Kendrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #FreedomShield25

