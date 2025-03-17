498th CSSB Culinary Specialist prepared and served meals during Freedom Shield 25 to keep Soldiers fed and ready for the mission. The video shows them cooking in the DFAC and Soldiers lining up for food. (U.S. Army video by Kailil Kendrick)
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2025 03:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|955755
|VIRIN:
|250319-A-TI445-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110871589
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 498th CSSB Culinary Specialists Fuel the Force During Freedom Shield 25, by Kailil Kendrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.