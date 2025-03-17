498th CSSB Culinary Specialists Fuel the Force During Freedom Shield 25

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



498th CSSB Culinary Specialist prepared and served meals during Freedom Shield 25 to keep Soldiers fed and ready for the mission. The video shows them cooking in the DFAC and Soldiers lining up for food. (U.S. Army video by Kailil Kendrick)