498th CSSB Fuelers Sustain the Fight During Freedom Shield 25

498th CSSB Petroleum Supply Specialist dispenses fuel during Freedom Shield 25 to keep Soldiers and equipment mission-ready. Fuelers play a vital role in sustaining the fight by ensuring a steady fuel supply. (U.S. Army video by Kailil Kendrick)
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2025 03:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|955754
|VIRIN:
|250319-A-TI445-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110871588
|Length:
|00:00:26
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
