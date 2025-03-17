Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    498th CSSB Fuelers Sustain the Fight During Freedom Shield 25

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.16.2025

    Video by Kailil Kendrick 

    19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    498th CSSB Petroleum Supply Specialist dispenses fuel during Freedom Shield 25 to keep Soldiers and equipment mission-ready. Fuelers play a vital role in sustaining the fight by ensuring a steady fuel supply. (U.S. Army video by Kailil Kendrick)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2025
    Date Posted: 03.19.2025 03:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 955754
    VIRIN: 250319-A-TI445-1002
    Filename: DOD_110871588
    Length: 00:00:26
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 498th CSSB Fuelers Sustain the Fight During Freedom Shield 25, by Kailil Kendrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #FreedomShield25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download