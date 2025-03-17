Waste Impact

Stephanie Miller Environmental Program Manager, from U.S. Air Force 374th Civil Engineer Squadron, elaborates on the ways that DoD members living in Japan can learn the ways of recycling and controlling their burnable waste while on bases overseas on Yokota Air Base Feb. 24, 2025. Trash on base is sorted by hand during the collection process to ensure proper sorting is taking place. If you are looking for resources on how to sort trash while living in Japan, please use your Environmental office as a reference or Yokota Air Bases website as guide to sort in the future.
https://www.yokota.af.mil/Base-Community/Recycling-Trash/
