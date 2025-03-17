Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Waste Impact

    JAPAN

    02.23.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Victoria Schiebel 

    Media Center - Japan

    Stephanie Miller Environmental Program Manager, from U.S. Air Force 374th Civil Engineer Squadron, elaborates on the ways that DoD members living in Japan can learn the ways of recycling and controlling their burnable waste while on bases overseas on Yokota Air Base Feb. 24, 2025. Trash on base is sorted by hand during the collection process to ensure proper sorting is taking place. If you are looking for resources on how to sort trash while living in Japan, please use your Environmental office as a reference or Yokota Air Bases website as guide to sort in the future.
    https://www.yokota.af.mil/Base-Community/Recycling-Trash/

    Date Taken: 02.23.2025
    Date Posted: 03.19.2025 01:31
    Category: PSA
    Location: JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Waste Impact, by PO2 Victoria Schiebel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Japan
    trash
    recycle
    374th Civil Engineer Squadron
    environment advocacy

