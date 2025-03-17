Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    189th DSSB Deploys to Southern Border - B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jeremiah Meaney and Spc. Shawn Richardson

    82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade

    FORT BRAGG, North Carolina — U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to Alpha Company, 189th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade, departed from Fort Bragg, North Carolina, to Fort Bliss, Texas, on March 15, 2025, in order to enhance the capacities of Customs and Border Protection as part of the mission along the U.S. southern border. They will integrate with forces already deployed to protect and defend the territorial integrity of the United States. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Shawn Richardson and Sgt. 1st Class Jeremiah Meaney)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2025
    Date Posted: 03.19.2025 01:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 955747
    VIRIN: 250319-A-DJ785-1000
    Filename: DOD_110871566
    Length: 00:07:07
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 189th DSSB Deploys to Southern Border - B-Roll, by SFC Jeremiah Meaney and SPC Shawn Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    FORSCOM
    Fort Bragg
    Border Mission
    Critical Support
    101st Airborne (Air Assault) Division
    All The Way!

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download