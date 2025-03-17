189th DSSB Deploys to Southern Border - B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



FORT BRAGG, North Carolina — U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to Alpha Company, 189th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade, departed from Fort Bragg, North Carolina, to Fort Bliss, Texas, on March 15, 2025, in order to enhance the capacities of Customs and Border Protection as part of the mission along the U.S. southern border. They will integrate with forces already deployed to protect and defend the territorial integrity of the United States. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Shawn Richardson and Sgt. 1st Class Jeremiah Meaney)