189th DSSB Deploys to Southern Border - B-Roll

FORT BRAGG, North Carolina — U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to Alpha Company, 189th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade, departed from Fort Bragg, North Carolina, to Fort Bliss, Texas, on March 15, 2025, in order to enhance the capacities of Customs and Border Protection as part of the mission along the U.S. southern border. They will integrate with forces already deployed to protect and defend the territorial integrity of the United States. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Shawn Richardson and Sgt. 1st Class Jeremiah Meaney)
|03.14.2025
|03.19.2025 01:14
|B-Roll
|00:07:07
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
