After learning from Saori, Sgt Burton is ready to teach others how to be a good neighbor. Sgt Burton comes across SrA Rivera who is learning Japanese and tells him to feel comfortable asking questions.
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2025 20:14
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|955732
|VIRIN:
|250313-F-FY105-2536
|Filename:
|DOD_110871214
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Be a Good Neighbor 4, by SrA Brandt Self, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
