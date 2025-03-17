U.S. Marines with Weapons Company, Battalion Landing Team, 3rd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct a simulated Tactical Recovery of Aircraft and Personnel mission as part of Realistic Urban Training (RUT) Exercise on Fort Barfoot, Virginia, March 17, 2025. RUT is a land-based training exercise which enables the 22nd MEU to conduct expeditionary operations as a cohesive Marine Air-Ground Task Force, in preparation to integrate with U.S. Navy for future operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Nathan Mitchell)
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2025 18:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|955724
|VIRIN:
|250318-M-VB488-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110871014
|Length:
|00:02:05
|Location:
|VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 22nd MEU | BLT 3/6 Executes TRAP During RUT, by Sgt Nathan Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.