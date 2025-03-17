Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    22nd MEU | BLT 3/6 Executes TRAP During RUT

    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2025

    Video by Sgt. Nathan Mitchell 

    22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines with Weapons Company, Battalion Landing Team, 3rd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct a simulated Tactical Recovery of Aircraft and Personnel mission as part of Realistic Urban Training (RUT) Exercise on Fort Barfoot, Virginia, March 17, 2025. RUT is a land-based training exercise which enables the 22nd MEU to conduct expeditionary operations as a cohesive Marine Air-Ground Task Force, in preparation to integrate with U.S. Navy for future operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Nathan Mitchell)

    Date Taken: 03.17.2025
    Date Posted: 03.18.2025 18:30
    Category: B-Roll
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 22nd MEU | BLT 3/6 Executes TRAP During RUT, by Sgt Nathan Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    TRAP
    22d MEU
    3/6
    RUT

