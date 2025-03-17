U.S. Deputy Chief of Mission Visits 173rd Airborne Brigade at Poček Range

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Deputy Chief of Mission Melania Arreaga visited the 173rd Airborne Brigade at Poček Range in Slovenia on March 18, 2025, to observe U.S. live fire training.



Arreaga, who has served as Chargé d’Affaires to Slovenia since July 2024, watched U.S. paratroopers and Slovenian troops share the same firing range as part of ongoing military cooperation. During her visit, U.S. paratroopers demonstrated the use of heavy weapons and guided Arreaga through a hands-on shooting experience.



Arreaga previously served as Senior Advisor to the Under Secretary for Political Affairs and has held overseas posts in India, the UAE, and Estonia. Before joining the Foreign Service, she worked as a prosecutor in Chicago and later as deputy chief counsel for an Illinois regulatory agency.



The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.



(U.S. Army video by Capt. Jennifer French)