Jacob Adams, General Foreman with Jacobson Construction, discusses his experience working on the new Army Reserve Center located at Camp Williams, Utah, on March 6, 2025. The construction of the new Army Reserve Center is vital to the plan to relocate Army Reserve units from Ft. Douglas to Camp Williams, to maintain overall readiness and mission success. (U.S. Army Reserve Video by Spc. Ronald D. Bell)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2025 18:23
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|955713
|VIRIN:
|250306-A-LX804-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110870791
|Length:
|00:01:44
|Location:
|CAMP WILLIAMS, UTAH, US
This work, New Army Reserve Center in Utah, by Ronald Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
