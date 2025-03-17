Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Army Reserve Center in Utah

    CAMP WILLIAMS, UTAH, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2025

    Video by Ronald Bell 

    358th Public Affairs Detachment

    Jacob Adams, General Foreman with Jacobson Construction, discusses his experience working on the new Army Reserve Center located at Camp Williams, Utah, on March 6, 2025. The construction of the new Army Reserve Center is vital to the plan to relocate Army Reserve units from Ft. Douglas to Camp Williams, to maintain overall readiness and mission success. (U.S. Army Reserve Video by Spc. Ronald D. Bell)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2025
    Date Posted: 03.18.2025 18:23
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 955713
    VIRIN: 250306-A-LX804-1001
    Filename: DOD_110870791
    Length: 00:01:44
    Location: CAMP WILLIAMS, UTAH, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Army Reserve Center in Utah, by Ronald Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USARC
    Public Affairs
    Army Reserve
    358th PAD
    88th MCSG

