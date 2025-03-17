New Army Reserve Center in Utah

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Jacob Adams, General Foreman with Jacobson Construction, discusses his experience working on the new Army Reserve Center located at Camp Williams, Utah, on March 6, 2025. The construction of the new Army Reserve Center is vital to the plan to relocate Army Reserve units from Ft. Douglas to Camp Williams, to maintain overall readiness and mission success. (U.S. Army Reserve Video by Spc. Ronald D. Bell)