    1-117th Military Police conducts semiannual training

    SMYRNA, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2025

    Video by Spc. Landon Evans 

    Tennessee National Guard Joint Public Affairs Office

    Tennessee Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Casey Geisler with the 1st Battalion, 117th Regiment describes the 30 day Military Police course and the riot control training that took place at the 117th Regiment Regional Training Institute (RTI) in Smyrna, Tennessee, March 11. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Landon Evans)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2025
    Date Posted: 03.18.2025 16:02
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 955709
    VIRIN: 250311-Z-KR273-8322
    Filename: DOD_110870720
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: SMYRNA, TENNESSEE, US

    This work, 1-117th Military Police conducts semiannual training, by SPC Landon Evans, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Tennessee

    Army National Guard

    Tennessee National Guard
    Tennessee Army National Guard
    117th RTI
    1-117th Military Police

