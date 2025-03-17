Tennessee Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Casey Geisler with the 1st Battalion, 117th Regiment describes the 30 day Military Police course and the riot control training that took place at the 117th Regiment Regional Training Institute (RTI) in Smyrna, Tennessee, March 11. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Landon Evans)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2025 16:02
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|955709
|VIRIN:
|250311-Z-KR273-8322
|Filename:
|DOD_110870720
|Length:
|00:01:26
|Location:
|SMYRNA, TENNESSEE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 1-117th Military Police conducts semiannual training, by SPC Landon Evans, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Tennessee
Army National Guard