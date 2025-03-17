Hotel Company Incentive Training

Recruits with Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, conduct Incentive Training (IT) on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., March 6, 2025. Recruits conduct IT with their Drill Instructors in order to correct deficiencies and increase discipline among the platoons. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Kenneth Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2025 15:48
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|955707
|VIRIN:
|250306-M-vw800-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110870706
|Length:
|00:00:22
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.