    319th RW kicks off Air Force Assistance Fund campaign

    GRAND FORKS AFB, NORTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jovan Banks 

    Grand Forks Air Force Base

    Col. Timothy Monroe, 319th Reconnaissance Wing commander, delivers remarks about the Air Force Assistance Fund at Grand Forks Air Force Base, N.D., [date]. The Air Force Assistance Fund is the only campaign that raises financial assistance from Airmen and Guardians and provides support directly back to Airmen, Guardians, and their family members.

    Date Taken: 03.10.2025
    Date Posted: 03.18.2025 15:21
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 319th RW kicks off Air Force Assistance Fund campaign, by SSgt Jovan Banks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

