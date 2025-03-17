319th RW kicks off Air Force Assistance Fund campaign

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/955705" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Col. Timothy Monroe, 319th Reconnaissance Wing commander, delivers remarks about the Air Force Assistance Fund at Grand Forks Air Force Base, N.D., [date]. The Air Force Assistance Fund is the only campaign that raises financial assistance from Airmen and Guardians and provides support directly back to Airmen, Guardians, and their family members.