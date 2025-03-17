Col. Timothy Monroe, 319th Reconnaissance Wing commander, delivers remarks about the Air Force Assistance Fund at Grand Forks Air Force Base, N.D., [date]. The Air Force Assistance Fund is the only campaign that raises financial assistance from Airmen and Guardians and provides support directly back to Airmen, Guardians, and their family members.
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2025 15:21
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|955705
|VIRIN:
|250310-F-YG789-8786
|Filename:
|DOD_110870681
|Length:
|00:01:58
|Location:
|GRAND FORKS AFB, NORTH DAKOTA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 319th RW kicks off Air Force Assistance Fund campaign, by SSgt Jovan Banks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
