Recruits with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, descend the rappel tower on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., March 17, 2024. The 47-foot-tall rappel tower helps recruits overcome their fear of heights and to trust their gear. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jordy Morales)
|03.17.2025
|03.18.2025 15:22
|Video Productions
|955703
|250317-M-JM917-1001
|DOD_110870673
|00:00:55
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
This work, Charlie Company Rappel Tower, by LCpl Jordy Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
