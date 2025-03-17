The 1st Infantry Division begins the Year of the Warrior at Fort Riley, Kansas, March 14, 2025. The Year of the Warrior celebrates the Warrior Spirit and 250 years of excellence for the U.S. Army. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Dawson Smith)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2025 15:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|955700
|VIRIN:
|250314-A-RE854-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110870658
|Length:
|00:02:51
|Location:
|FORT RILEY, KANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Year of Warrior Kickoff, by SGT Dawson Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.