Year of Warrior Kickoff

The 1st Infantry Division, "Big Red One", begins the "Year of the Warrior" on Fort Riley, Kansas, March 14, 2025. The Year of the Warrior celebrates the Warrior Spirit and 250 years of excellence for the U.S. Army. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Dawson Smith)