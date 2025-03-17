Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Year of Warrior Kickoff

    FORT RILEY, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2025

    Video by Sgt. Dawson Smith 

    19th Public Affairs Detachment

    The 1st Infantry Division, "Big Red One", begins the "Year of the Warrior" on Fort Riley, Kansas, March 14, 2025. The Year of the Warrior celebrates the Warrior Spirit and 250 years of excellence for the U.S. Army. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Dawson Smith)

    Date Taken: 03.14.2025
    Date Posted: 03.18.2025 15:20
    Location: FORT RILEY, KANSAS, US

    Big Red One
    Fort Riley
    1st Infantry Division
    Year of the Warrior
    yotw

