U.S. Airmen assigned to the Air Force Public Affairs agency construct tents during Scorpion Lens 2025 on Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, March 17, 2025. SL2025 prepares Total Force Airmen to compete in an ever-changing information environment through scenarios where they must provide imagery, written products and public affairs support in a simulated expeditionary environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jared Brewer)
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2025 14:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|955689
|VIRIN:
|250314-F-XB433-7004
|Filename:
|DOD_110870500
|Length:
|00:03:09
|Location:
|CHARLESTON AFB, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Scorpion Lens 2025 Day 4 Tent Construction, by A1C Jared Brewer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
