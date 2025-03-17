Scorpion Lens 2025 Day 4 Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Airmen assigned to the Air Force Public Affairs agency prepare for future training during Scorpion Lens 2025 on Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, March 17, 2025. SL2025 is an Air Force Public Affairs Agency readiness training event that evaluates unit type code packages and emphasizes the development of combat camera and audiovisual technical and tactical skillsets. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jared Brewer)