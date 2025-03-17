MTX 2-25 Refueling Operations Reel

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 6, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, conduct refuel operations during Mountain Training Exercise 2-25 at Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center Bridgeport, California, March 8, 2025. MTX 2-25 is designed to prepare units to strengthen expeditionary warfare tactics and build confidence in their abilities to operate in a cold weather, high-altitude, mountainous environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Javier Santillan)



Contains music from Adobe Stock: https://stock.adobe.com/search/audio?k=452604888