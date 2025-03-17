U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 6, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, conduct refuel operations during Mountain Training Exercise 2-25 at Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center Bridgeport, California, March 8, 2025. MTX 2-25 is designed to prepare units to strengthen expeditionary warfare tactics and build confidence in their abilities to operate in a cold weather, high-altitude, mountainous environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Javier Santillan)
Contains music from Adobe Stock: https://stock.adobe.com/search/audio?k=452604888
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2025 15:32
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|955682
|VIRIN:
|250312-M-KG080-1006
|Filename:
|DOD_110870280
|Length:
|00:01:44
|Location:
|BRIDGEPORT, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MTX 2-25 Refueling Operations Reel, by LCpl Javier Santillan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
