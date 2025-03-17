Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MTX 2-25 Refueling Operations Reel

    BRIDGEPORT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Javier Santillan 

    2nd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 6, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, conduct refuel operations during Mountain Training Exercise 2-25 at Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center Bridgeport, California, March 8, 2025. MTX 2-25 is designed to prepare units to strengthen expeditionary warfare tactics and build confidence in their abilities to operate in a cold weather, high-altitude, mountainous environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Javier Santillan)

    Contains music from Adobe Stock: https://stock.adobe.com/search/audio?k=452604888

    Date Taken: 03.12.2025
    Date Posted: 03.18.2025 15:32
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 955682
    VIRIN: 250312-M-KG080-1006
    Filename: DOD_110870280
    Length: 00:01:44
    Location: BRIDGEPORT, CALIFORNIA, US

    TAGS

    2nd MLG, Refueling Operations, CLB-6, MTX 2-25, USNORTHCOM

