    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground at 2025 Yuma Air Show

    YUMA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2025

    Video by Eugene Garcia 

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    From watching the heroes of the Military Freefall School jumping in the baton to open the show to the chance to get up and close and personal with the gear used and tested by the elite Soldiers of the Airborne Test Force, thousands of people enjoyed U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground's participation in Yuma County's largest annual public event. YPG's Public Affairs Office was on hand to talk about things like the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle and M119 howitzer on display, and young folks interested in a military career could talk with several of Yuma's Army recruiters.

    Date Taken: 03.15.2025
    Date Posted: 03.18.2025 11:54
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 955669
    VIRIN: 250315-A-IK096-2291
    Filename: DOD_110870113
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: YUMA, ARIZONA, US

    Yuma Proving Ground
    Yuma Air Show
    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

