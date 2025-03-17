U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground at 2025 Yuma Air Show

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



From watching the heroes of the Military Freefall School jumping in the baton to open the show to the chance to get up and close and personal with the gear used and tested by the elite Soldiers of the Airborne Test Force, thousands of people enjoyed U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground's participation in Yuma County's largest annual public event. YPG's Public Affairs Office was on hand to talk about things like the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle and M119 howitzer on display, and young folks interested in a military career could talk with several of Yuma's Army recruiters.