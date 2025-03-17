From watching the heroes of the Military Freefall School jumping in the baton to open the show to the chance to get up and close and personal with the gear used and tested by the elite Soldiers of the Airborne Test Force, thousands of people enjoyed U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground's participation in Yuma County's largest annual public event. YPG's Public Affairs Office was on hand to talk about things like the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle and M119 howitzer on display, and young folks interested in a military career could talk with several of Yuma's Army recruiters.
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2025 11:54
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|955669
|VIRIN:
|250315-A-IK096-2291
|Filename:
|DOD_110870113
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|YUMA, ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground at 2025 Yuma Air Show, by Eugene Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
