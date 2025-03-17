Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hegseth Presents Distinguished Service Cross to Retired Soldier

    UNITED STATES

    03.18.2025

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth presents the Distinguished Service Cross to Eric Geressy March 18, 2025. Geressy is a retired Army command sergeant major and currently serves as the senior advisor to the defense secretary. The DSC is the second highest military decoration that can be awarded to a member of the Army. It is awarded for extraordinary heroism.

    Date Taken: 03.18.2025
    Date Posted: 03.18.2025 11:52
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 955668
    Filename: DOD_110870087
    Length: 01:09:27
    Location: US

