Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth presents the Distinguished Service Cross to Eric Geressy March 18, 2025. Geressy is a retired Army command sergeant major and currently serves as the senior advisor to the defense secretary. The DSC is the second highest military decoration that can be awarded to a member of the Army. It is awarded for extraordinary heroism.
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2025 11:52
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|955668
|Filename:
|DOD_110870087
|Length:
|01:09:27
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, Hegseth Presents Distinguished Service Cross to Retired Soldier, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.